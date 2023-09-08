Look Back ... to the opening of the 1948 Calhoun County Fair

Sept. 8, 1948, in The Star: The ribbon to the entrance of the Calhoun County Fair was cut last night by Col. Harry M. Ayers in a simple but impressive ceremony which opened the fair for the week. Speaking earnestly, the newspaper publisher said that farm people are taking their rightful place in the economic structure due to the cooperation now being shown among farmers, industrialists and chamber of commerce members. Drawing a comparison with Pearl Buck’s novel, The Good Earth, Col. Ayers took note of the great future of livestock and of farming in general. Some exhibits were judged yesterday and ribbons were on display when the fair opened. The Alexandria Home Demonstration Club was the first-place winner among home demonstration clubs, its exhibit illustrating contrasts between old and new methods of farm and household operations. Also this date: Anniston City Schools Superintendent Raymond J. Fisher has been awarded a scholarship for a year of graduate study at Columbia University. Fisher, who had completed one term of graduate work there before coming to Anniston, has asked the board of education for permission to accept the scholarship, pending selection of a suitable replacement while he’s absent.
Sept. 8, 1998, in The Star: There were many outstanding individual performances in the second week of prep football play, but none stood out more than Antoine Boyd’s of Randolph County. Boyd rushed for 203 yards and scored four touchdowns to pace the Tigers to a 60-0 victory over Horseshoe Bend. On the defensive side, middle linebacker Cornelius Hall of the Munford Lions led the way to a 32-0 lead before the final score ended up being 32-20. In another thrilling play from this past Friday, Derryl Dickinson of Weaver had a 97-yard touchdown run in the Bearcats’ 49-14 victory over Pleasant Valley.