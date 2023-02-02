Look Back ... to the opening of Ruby Tuesday, 1998

Feb. 2, 1948, in The Star: Little members of the Lloyd’s Kiddie Club — a group organized by Lloyd’s Bakery for the purpose of seeing Saturday morning movies with an admission price of bread wrappers — contributed $77.61 Saturday morning for the March of Dimes, the polio charity. Children at the Ritz Theater and at the Carver Center contributed.
Feb. 2, 1998, in The Star: Anniston’s newest brand-name restaurant, a Ruby Tuesday, opens tomorrow at 712 S. South Quintard. Doug Dicke and four lead trainers set aside two weeks just to interview potential employees and make sure they had all the necessary equipment and uniforms. Yesterday the server and kitchen applicants who “made the cut” faced the realistic work situation of serving their friends and families. Mayor Gene Stedham will cut the ribbon on the new eatery at 3 tomorrow afternoon and the doors will officially open to the public an hour later.