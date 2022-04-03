Look Back ... to the opening of McCain's Drug Store, 1947

April 3, 1947, in The Star: The proposed closing of Fort McClellan is a shame and disgrace to Congress when the sound of marching feet is still so close, Rep. Albert Rains of the Seventh Congressional District of Alabama told Calhoun County Democrats in a speech last night. Also this date: A new drug store opens in Anniston tomorrow when J. S. McCain opens a second store to augment the selection of merchandise currently offered by the store he opened three years ago at 27 East 10th Street. The new store, under the name of McCain’s Cut-Rate Drug Store No. 2, occupies 3,000 square feet of floor space at 911 Noble Street [space now occupied by the restaurant Thai One On]. The store’s druggist is E. F. Craighead and the soda fountain is under the direction of J. W. “Johnny” Burgess. Fluorescent lighting creates a beautiful daylight effect throughout. According to an advertisement for “Fountain Opening Specials,” a sandwich and a cup of coffee cost 20 cents. An ice cream soda costs a dime.
April 3, 1997, in The Star: Customers of Regions Bank soon will be able to do some of their banking via the internet. By this fall, Regions Bank customers will be able to open checking, savings and money market accounts online. They also will be able to pay bills, transfer funds between accounts and buy CDs (certificates of deposit, that is). Also this date: Calhoun County baseball fans returned from Atlanta last week with passionate reports about the Braves' new home, a 49,800-seat stadium reconfigured from its use as the centerpiece for the 1996 Summer Olympic games and modestly renamed “Turner Field.” It has entertainment and concession areas that invite comfortable pedestrian traffic — but only rich pedestrians, as a family of four could well pay $130 to be entertained and fed at a ball game; that’s reckoned to be the highest price in Major League Baseball. It takes into account a 34 percent ticket price hike over last year and Cokes — Cokes, in their hometown, no less — that cost $3.50