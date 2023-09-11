Look Back … to the opening of Circuit City, 1998

Sept. 11, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Sept. 11, 1998, in The Star: According to a full-page ad, Circuit City, a widely known retailer of home electronics and appliances, is having its grand opening today at 704 South Quintard in Anniston. The company’s sixth Alabama location is next door to Ruby Tuesday in a plot of land that used to be Ezell Park. Deals include a 35-inch stereo TV with remote for $800, a 50-inch projection TV with picture-in-picture for $1,600, and a Sharp brand VCR with remote, commercial skip and high-speed rewind for $100. Also this date: “No matter what you call it, it’s still a boarding house,” declared Anniston Ward 4 City Councilman John Reaves, speaking in alliance with angry Golden Springs residents who attended a City Planning Commission meeting yesterday to protest a zoning law change that would allow developers to build an assisted-living complex off of Greenbrier-Dear Road. Reaves noted that the city doesn’t even have a good working definition of “assisted living facility,” necessary before any sort of rezoning. One of the developers of the potential project is Michael Cassidy of Anniston, former Stringfellow Hospital administrator, who said he was surprised by the tense, confrontational tone of the meeting. “I believe that 200 to 300 additional units of this type are needed in this community,” Cassidy said. Cost of living in such a “boarding house” would be nearly $2,000 per month.