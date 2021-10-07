Look Back ... to the opening of Centennial Memorial Park, 1996

Oct. 7, 1946, in The Star: More than 100 World War II veterans from several Southern states were on hand early this morning for the opening of the on-site sale of $1.8 million worth of war surplus goods at the Anniston Ordnance Depot at Bynum. First in line was an Atlanta man, formerly an Army captain, who bought electrical motors for his shop on Marietta Street. Indeed, electrical items were the first to move as the veterans, many of them establishing their own businesses, had chosen electrical repair as a trade, in keeping with their training they received as GIs. Also popular were meat blocks, which some men bought for grocery or restaurant businesses – although some observers wondered where they were going to get the meat to put on them! State and municipal governments will have their chance to buy the surplus materials next week. Also this date: A new governmental administration in Anniston, led by Mayor E. D. Banks, was sworn into office this morning, and rumors began swirling concerning replacement of top appointed officials. For example, well-placed reports, considered to be authentic, had it that Cecil Miller, formerly with the ABC Board’s enforcement division, will replace Lawrence Peek as Anniston police chief, while Richard Emerson, a young attorney who recently returned from the war, might well replace Hugh Merrill Jr. in the post of city attorney.
Oct. 7, 1996, in The Star: Centennial Memorial Park, located at 17th Street and Quintard, was opened officially yesterday with appropriate ceremony. The park boasts landscaping, benches and a fountain, but it will be a while before a memorial wall is erected and inscribed with veterans’ names. Also this date: Funeral services will be announced later for Ida Bell Callahan, 84, who died this morning at her Anniston home after a long illness. She was an academically smart woman, a civically active woman and she had a beautiful singing voice. She was widely known for her work with the Girl Scouts of America and was named president of the Cottaquilla Council in January 1954. Mrs. Callahan’s husband of 58 years is Ralph W. Callahan, director and consultant at The Anniston Star.