Look Back ... to the only electric car, 1995

Dec. 4, 1945, in The Star: Thirty new houses costing approximately $200,000 are now under construction by the McClellan Housing Corporation at Pelham Heights north of Anniston. Fort McClellan personnel will live there, as they already do in 54 houses currently established on that land. The availability of building materials will determine how soon the 30 new homes can be completed, but work on the construction has already begun and all arrangements have been completed. McClellan Housing Corporation is a private concern owned by a group of Anniston businessmen who apparently saw money to be made providing a place to live for men stationed at Fort McClellan and their families.
Dec. 4, 1995, in The Star: Thomas Arnold of Oxford owns Alabama’s only privately registered electric car. Called a Citicar, which at one time was made by a national company, the vehicle languished for years at a salvage company in Gadsden, where Arnold bought it. A 1973 model, Arnold’s Citicar features eight 6-volt batteries stashed under its seat, can reach speeds of 45 mph and can travel 50-60 miles on a full charge, which can be accomplished overnight.