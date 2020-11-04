Look back ... to the old AMI building coming down, 1945

Nov. 4, 1945, in The Star: A newsfeature article takes a final look at the grand old building once used by Alabama Military Institute before it’s torn down. Located on a hill overlooking Leighton Avenue between 7th and 8th Streets, the structure began its life in October 1905 as the home of Alabama Presbyterian College. The school's first president originally intended that the institution should offer farm boys a chance to work their way through college. He thought that the boys could pay their way by raising crops nearby, and for several years the land between what is now Montvue Road and Tenth Street Mountain was cultivated for this purpose. Also this date: Piedmont High School closed its gridiron season two nights ago by defeating Heflin 41-7 for its eighth consecutive win. Coach Zeke Kimbrough led one of the most successful football teams in the history of Piedmont. In another game that was likely the final of the season for Oxford, the Yellow Jackets trounced the Lincoln High School team 47 to 7 Friday afternoon in Choccolocco Stadium. Jimmy Russell scored Oxford’s first touchdown on a 15-yard run after James Hawkins, Jack Warren and Russell had carried the ball to Lincoln’s 22. Joe Cassidy kicked the extra point. Russell scored two more touchdowns as the game progressed.
Nov. 4, 1995, in The Star: Debate over bow hunting in the woodlands beyond Thomas Avenue might be a dead issue now that Anniston city officials have taken a closer look at their own law books. They’ve discovered an ordinance from 1961 that prohibits shooting arrows within the city limits – even though it has apparently not been enforced for years. Also this date: Although at least five Anniston households saw the contents of public sewer lines blast into their dwellings when rainwater from Hurricane Opal flooded the sewage system, the insurance company for the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board has absolved itself of any responsibility for providing money to help these people find new housing. The name of the company is Amerisure and it has denied all claims against the board. Rodney Owens, the board’s community services liaison, said the insurance company considers the event an “act of God.”