Look Back … to the needs of Anniston High School, 1998

Sept. 18, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Sept. 18, 1998, in The Star: Anniston High School Principal Dr. Sidney Brown walked away from a city board of education meeting last night with a more substantive show of support than he might have hoped for. It turns out the board had $160,000 sitting around as interest derived from a bond issue floated a couple of years ago. Citing the “deplorable condition” of Anniston High School, board member Bob Etnire assured Brown the board would take care of the school’s needs as best it can. Air conditioning and heating is at the top of that list, Brown told board members. Also this date: Although highly unlikely, a catastrophic leak of nerve gas at Anniston Army Depot might not allow everyone to get out of town quickly and safely. To meet that danger, the Calhoun County EMA has chosen 37 buildings that will get special insulation and air-flow projects carried out on them; they're buildings that will hold a number of people if necessary. The entire project is expected to be completed within two years.