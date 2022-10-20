Look Back ... to the need for water at Cheaha, 1997

Oct. 20, 1947, in The Star: One hundred fifty high school principals and superintendents of education will meet at Jacksonville State Teachers College tomorrow afternoon to discuss two important topics — state legislation and proposed changes in textbooks. The meeting will be in the new dining hall that’s located next to Graves Hall. The educators will come from the counties of Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Cherokee, Talladega, DeKalb, Marshall and Randolph.
Oct. 20, 1997, in The Star: In the modern era it’s getting harder and harder for Cheaha State Park to have a guaranteed water supply for all uses at all times. Assistant park superintendent Tim Whitehead has a lot of people depending on a 100,000-gallon tank and a 50,000-gallon tank fed by several wells on the mountain. These people can be found in the 30-room hotel, at the 75 campsites, in five chalets and in 10 rustic cabins; sometimes they number as many as 2,000 in October, the peak of the camping season on the mountain.