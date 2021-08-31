Look Back … to the need for more revenue in Anniston’s next fiscal year, 1996

Aug. 31, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 31, 1996, in The Star: Facing a hefty deficit, higher expenses and a long list of cutbacks, the Anniston City Council is now looking at beefing up its revenues. At a budget meeting yesterday, council members sat down to figure out how to make $27.2 million in revenue expected next year stretch to cover $30.4 million in expenses. The council has until Sept. 24 to come up with a final budget for next year, and raising the cost of one or more fees already paid to the city is one means being considered — which could also involve revising the city’s business license code. Also this date: Out in Utah, the Army’s new high-tech chemical weapons incinerator, shut down last week following leakage of a tiny amount of deadly nerve gas, was back destroying munitions yesterday afternoon. A team of investigators determined the source of the leak and gave clearance for the operation to continue. Anniston Army Depot is next on the list of sites where such an incinerator will be built.