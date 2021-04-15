Look Back ... to the need for a larger public pool, 1946

April 15, 1946, in The Star: An Anniston resident who lives in the Noble Street School neighborhood has written a letter to the editor concerning the public swimming pool planned for the corner of 22nd and Noble. Mrs. Leon E. Bowe of the Noble Street PTA is happy the pool is going to be built, she just wishes it would be larger, arguing that a public pool in that location will draw families of modest means from a broad area. She writes that the pool planned for the corner of Ninth and Keith will be 45 feet by 120 feet, or standard size for a public pool — yet the pool in her neighborhood will be only 30 feet by 90 feet in size. “We feel that in view of the poorer advantages of many of the children in this community,” Mrs. Bowe writes, “and the much greater numbers needing this type of recreation, that it is very important that our community be given at least a standard sized pool, 45 feet by 120 feet.”
April 15, 1996, in The Star: Weaver head baseball coach Gene Taylor has been heading the Bearcats program for the past seven seasons and he has had some outstanding teams, but nothing like this current 14-1 squad. That’s why they’re the No. 1 seed in the 12-team Calhoun County Baseball Tournament that promises to be one of the most competitive in recent years. Second seed is the Jacksonville Golden Eagles team, coached by Rusty Burroughs and boasting a 15-5 record.