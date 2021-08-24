Look Back … to the need for a business incubator, 1996.

Aug. 24, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 24, 1996, in The Star: With projected construction and operating costs around $230,000 higher than expected, local officials hoping to build a small-business incubator decided yesterday to hunt for more money and possibly to scale back the project. “We’ll find a way,” said Alan Morris, a local financial planner who chairs the 13-member board of the Northeast Alabama Entrepreneurial Center. The incubator, discussed locally for about a decade, is intended to give fledgling businesses a relatively inexpensive first home — in this case, within the confines of a 35,000- to 40,000-square-foot building in Greenbrier Industrial Park. Also this date: Anniston attorney John Norton, who is one of nine candidates running for mayor, has filed a lawsuit in Calhoun County Circuit Court over a proposed move by a majority of the City Council to float a $3.7 million bond issue to improve Anniston schools. Norton thinks a bond issue is a financially reckless option for funding schools, something that would just add to the city’s debt, but others decry his suit as a political stunt intended to prevent children from having the facilities they need to learn properly. Norton said he favors school improvements, just not hurry-up funded by a bond issue.