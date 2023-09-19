Look Back ... to the naming of Anniston's Most Eligible Bachelor, 1948

Sept. 19, 1948, in The Star: Eugene L. Turner Jr., one of Anniston’s most popular and civic-minded young men, last night was officially crowned as “Anniston’s Most Eligible Bachelor,” at least within the structure of a contest sponsored by the Pilot Club. The answer to “the sixty-four dollar question of the day” was revealed at a grand ball held last night by the Pilot Club. A purple robe of royalty added to the fun and the distinction, as it was removed from the shoulders of the previous bachelor, Fred Merrill, and placed upon Mr. Turner’s. Also this date: By next spring, Anniston should be aglow with the colors of daffodils, according to members of the Anniston Garden Club, who say credit for the beautification project should go to Mrs. Leon Boozer, president of the club. Mrs. Boozer ordered 10,000 choice bulbs from Holland and has distributed them to purchasers who have planted them all over the place. They’ve been planted on the grounds of Memorial Hospital and along the Quintard Avenue extension leading to Fort McClellan,
Sept. 19, 1998, in The Star: Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson says that what he hates the most about the current annual budgeting process is that it puts him in a difficult position with the county commission. “I realize the county government doesn’t have all the funds it needs, but we wind up being in an adversarial position.” The county’s own budget hasn’t increased in about seven years, harming its ability to provide better services, including law enforcement, to all residents. For example, this week deputies are tied up in two murder trials by providing security for all involved in them, posing a challenge in getting patrol cars to all corners of the county. “If it hadn’t been for reserve deputies, I don’t know what we would have done to get by,” Amerson said last night. In the most recent budget negotiations, he asked for 14 additional deputies; he got four, bringing the total number of deputies up to 30.