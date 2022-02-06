Look Back ... to the memory of an heroic boy, 1997

Feb. 6, 1947, in The Star: The Rev. Royall Gallaway of Panama City, Fla., began his service as pastor of the Baptist Church in Heflin this past Sunday with a joint congregation of members of the Baptist and Methodist churches. Also this date: This morning an ambulance rushing to the Anniston Foundry, escorted by a police car, was forced to slow down on Tenth Street several times to 10 and 15 miles per hour. Policemen of the escort car said drivers “just did not pay any attention to the sirens at all. I’ve never seen anything like it.” They estimated one out of ten cars observed the proper procedure and pulled over to the side of the road.
Feb. 6, 1997, in The Star: Residents around Lake Louise, off of Henry Road, are voicing fears anew about what will happen to the peace and quiet of their wooded enclave if a proposed bypass is built. The eastern route around Anniston would connect Interstate 20 with McClellan Boulevard just north of Lagarde Park. Widening Greenbrier-Dear Road to four lanes is an associated project now under way, its completion allowing a motorist who drives north off the interstate to reach downtown Anniston more efficiently. Construction the first portion of the bypass — widening the road from two to five lanes from I-20 to Greenbrier-Dear Road — is expected to begin in July 1998. Also this date: The mother of the late Matthew Kyle Boone received a certificate this week from Gov. Fob James recognizing the 13-year-old boy’s heroic effort to rescue his sister, Janet, 10, and their cousin, Erica, 14, from drowning last summer in Florida before losing his own life in the water. “It’s beautiful,” Kathy Boone said of the award. “I’m just glad that someone else recognizes what he did. It was very special.” Kyle had been born in Anniston, but lived out of state until he was 5. After moving back to Alabama, he attended Saks schools. He was a resident of Hartselle when the fatal accident occurred July 27 during a family get-together at Choctawhatchee Bay.