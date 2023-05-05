Look Back ... to the man who helped illuminate Hobson City, 1948

May 5, 1948, in The Star: Funeral services will be held in a few days at New Hope Baptist Church for Howard Cunningham, 52, mayor of Hobson City for the past several years. Mr. Cunningham died at Stringfellow Hospital last night at 11:30 following a period of declining health. Burial will be in the Hobson City Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Viola Cunningham, and three daughters. Mr. Cunningham served out the unexpired term of the late Thomas G. Bailey and was elected mayor in his own right in September 1944. He was instrumental in getting street lights installed in his town. Also this date: A feature article by Elise Ayers, illustrated with several photographs, tells the story of the historical Jacksonville Cemetery. Serving as an authoritative source for information about the site is Mrs. C. W. Daugette, widow of the late president of the teachers college, who spoke with Miss Ayers at length about several of the individuals laid to rest at the site. One is James B. Martin (1825-1861), whom Mrs. Daugette said was the first man from Calhoun County to shed blood during the Civil War. The first burials in the cemetery came from the Woodward family, Mrs. Daugette said, starting in the late 1830s.
May 5, 1998, in The Star: Away from the clatter of 75 new looms, Tape-Craft executives and area officials gathered yesterday to celebrate the strap maker’s third plant by emphasizing that the manufacturer’s growth will continue. YKK Corp. of America, a subsidiary of a Japanese company, bought Tape-Craft in 1996. Anniston’s Kemp family, refugees from Europe, founded Tape-Craft in 1946.