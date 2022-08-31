Look Back ... to the Lusk children doing well at the Fair, 1947

Aug. 31, 1947, in The Star: Vivian Lusk, age 10, of Nances Creek, brought fame to her family two days ago when her Jersey yearling calf carried off the blue ribbon grand championship in the 4-H Club bracket in the judging of dairy cattle in the livestock show of the Calhoun County Fair. Competing with Vivian was her brother Morgan, age 12, who had won 1st place in the senior heifer class shortly before. Both are children of Mr. and Mrs. R. A. Lusk. In the final judging, however, Morgan was edged out of 2nd place by Wayne Grissom, 12, of Spring Garden. The fair itself closes today. The first fair held in the county in a number of years, it has had a successful week’s run at Oxford Lake Park under the sponsorship of the Oxford Exchange Club. Also this date: W. Clyde Pippin, who was formerly connected with O. H. Parker and Company, a real estate firm in Anniston, is now operating as W. C. Pippin Company, handling rentals, appraisals, loans and property management. Mr. Pippin has had 11 years of experience with real estate in Anniston. Additionally: Organization and practice sessions begin tomorrow for Anniston High School football coaches Billy Bancroft and Bulldog Johnson as they try to whip a relatively inexperienced squad into shape before the Sept. 19 season opener between Anniston and Alexandria.
Aug. 31, 1997, in The Star: In a friendly yet informative column on the changes coming to The Star as commences morning publication seven days a week, executive editor Chris Waddle tells readers of features such as “Coffee Break,” a Work Week section on Mondays and an easier-to-use page of TV listings. Waddle also notes, “On Friday [three days before the new Monday morning paper] we took a companywide break under some tents erected for our Star party out back of the newspaper plant. The barbecue lunch and some country music and around-the-table comradeship with carriers, pressmen, reporters, ad reps, editors and office staff really pepped us up.”