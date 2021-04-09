Look Back ... to the loss of trees in the storm, 1946

April 9, 1946, in The Star: Following the massive hail and wind storm that tore up Anniston two nights ago, hundreds of old magnificent trees, the pride of old Anniston, lie sprawled across the streets, torn up by the roots. It’s the loss of these trees that many residents mourn the deepest in the aftermath of the storm. Meanwhile, recovery continues in other sections immediately surrounding Anniston; more than 6,000 homes were damaged in those areas. North of Anniston, western Wellington saw piles of banked hail even this morning in shaded spots, bearing witness to the heavy barrage which blasted that small community. In Alexandria, the roof was ripped off of a home owned by N. L. Owen, and three other houses nearby were similarly damaged. The destruction was clearly centered on a relatively small area, however – at Eastaboga residents reported only a slight shower with lightning, and Heflin felt only a strong wind.
April 9, 1996, in The Star: Students at Johnston Elementary School and its faculty and staff might not know until late summer if they will return to the old school in the fall. The plan to close Johnston by the upcoming school year is vastly complicated by the 20-year-old desegregation court order under which the Anniston system operates, according to Superintendent Paul Goodwin.