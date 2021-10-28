Look Back ... to the loss of a Methodist landmark, 1946

Oct. 28, 1946, in The Star: Anniston will soon lose a downtown landmark as the Methodist congregation at 14th and Noble takes down the steeple that’s adorned the top of its building since 1893. The freakishly fierce hail and wind that battered downtown on April 7 is the culprit, damaging the slender spire so badly that repair costs have proven to be prohibitive. Repairs to other parts of the church complex have already cost more than $17,000, so a church committee felt it would be best to remove the spire and pay for the type of insurance that would cover storm damage in the future. A blunt turret-type structure will replace the steeple. First Methodist was the most severely damaged church in the city as a result of the April storm; destruction caused by a falling chimney has only just recently been repaired.
Oct. 28, 1996, in The Star: Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire the destroyed Sunlight Beacon Baptist Church shortly before midnight last night. The church, at the end of Sunlight Lane about a quarter mile off of U.S. 78 in Eastaboga, had celebrated its 111th anniversary just hours before the blaze. No fire hydrants are located near the church, so volunteer firefighters couldn’t do anything more than keep the fire from spreading. The congregation has about 200 members.