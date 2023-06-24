Look Back ... to the JPA coming to life, 1998

June 24, 1948, in The Star: Camp Cottaquilla, the Girl Scout camp built with funds and labor donated by the citizens of Anniston, will open for public inspection on Sunday afternoon, June 27. Members of the camp committee, headed by Mrs. Virgil Adams, and members of the camp publicity committee, directed by Mrs. Ross Charles, will be on hand with other leaders to welcome the visitors and take them on a tour of the camp site. Refreshments will be served in the new lodge.
June 24, 1998, in The Star: The Anniston City Council last night voted to join Calhoun County in creating the Joint Powers Authority, a legal entity that will oversee the redevelopment of Fort McClellan after it closes Sept. 30, 1999. The county commission had already approved the agreement, which the council passed 4-0.