Look Back … to the introduction of “Star Wars” to a new generation, 1997

Feb. 1, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Feb. 1, 1997, in The Star: A highway project intended to make travel through Oxford more convenient is creating traffic problems because the project is taking longer to finish than originally expected. The widening of U.S. 78 East from Quintard Drive east to Golden Springs Road was supposed to have been finished last month or during this new month, but instead completion probably won’t be until late April or early May. Weather delays have been part of it, but underground placement of telephone lines and power lines have had to be accounted for. Also this date: Star Wars is back. This weekend marks the theatrical opening of a new version of the first “episode” that in Anniston debuted in 1977 at the Calhoun Theater. The 1997 rerelease boasts a digital soundtrack, better special effects and new footage. It’s being shown at the Plaza Cinemas, where yesterday afternoon Michael Tate, 17, bought the first ticket sold. He’s a Star Wars junkie, he confesses — he hopes to get his ticket stub laminated and affixed to his bedroom wall.