Look Back ... to the internet getting faster, far-reaching, 1996

Aug. 16, 1946, in The Star: The Alabama State Championship Stock Car Race, bringing the South’s greatest drivers and fastest cars, will be held at the Brown Speedway at Eastaboga on Sunday afternoon at 2:30. Eddie Martin, defending champion of the gas-happy speed demons, will be the man to beat, and drivers will spur their high-powered cars through a 50-lap tour of the five-eighths mile oval for a chance at prize money and the state championship. Martin’s car, a Ford No. 10, has led the pack in a number of races this year, but a big field is expected to challenge him. Also this date: Approximately 100 youngsters representing Gadsden and Anniston churned the water at Zinn Park Pool this afternoon in the first inter-city swim meet staged between the two industrial centers. A second meet will be held later this month at Gadsden’s facilities. The opening-gun sounded just about at press time, so no descriptive coverage of the event is available. [The Zinn Park pool was just about where the larger plaza is situated, on the south side of the current pavilion.]
Aug. 16, 1996, in The Star: Responsible for the education that’s conducted inside 16 schools in its jurisdiction, the Calhoun County Board of Education last night adopted a preliminary $43 million budget in a special work session following the board meeting. Also this date: Anniston’s Freeman Fite wasn’t too aggressive and he wasn’t too passive on the golf course yesterday. The 16-year-old held his own, made no mistakes, and shot an even par 70 to win the Raymond Floyd Turnberry Isle Junior Classic in Aventura, Fla. “I’m surprise that I won. I’m not quite sure just how I feel. But I do know that I’m excited. I decided earlier this year that if I wanted to play in college that I had better get serious,” Fite said yesterday. Additionally: The experts who helped develop the internet and the World Wide Web are establishing a new high-speed internet with potentially great consequences for science, education — and ordinary internet users. For the latter group this might mean high-quality visual and aural links with distant friends, access to systems that tap into large databases far away to provide medical or financial advice, or just virtual reality game-playing. Those capabilities are widely seen as the next logical steps in internet development.