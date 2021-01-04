Look Back … to the Internet gaining a foothold in Calhoun County, 1996

Jan. 4, 1946, in The Star: The new Nash 600 will be on display at an Anniston dealership for this line of car starting tomorrow. G. H. Brummel & Co. sells Nashes at 125-127 W. 10th Street. Discarding the old system of body-on-frame, the new Nash 600 is built as a single unit of welded steel. This eliminates some 500 pounds of weight and does away with body squeaks and rattles, says dealer representative O. E. Brummel. The cars also feature independent coil-spring suspension on all four wheels and an optional built-in convertible bed.
Jan. 4, 1996, in The Star: Six new local and regional companies in recent months have begun offering faster access to the Internet that was possible from companies such as Prodigy and America Online. Most charge a sign-up fee, a software fee and then monthly charges for access. In some cases these access charges are broken down to hourly rates. However, what’s available on the Internet is still fairly limited. Internet users can’t order a pizza in this area, for example, nor can they tap into the public records of the City of Anniston. Organizations are establishing homes on the Web, though. Tim Brunson of Buyers-USA has designed 300 Web pages for local businesses, churches, schools and a few nonprofits under a project called New Quest City. Most of these pages are informational only, so later Brunson hopes to develop more complex pages that are interactive with the user’s interests — such as ordering that pizza.