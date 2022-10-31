Look Back … to the inaugural game at Gamecock stadium in Jacksonville, 1947

Oct. 31, 1947, in The Star: An undefeated Jacksonville College football machine, leading contender for the state championship among smaller colleges, will be given its supreme test against Austin Peay College of Tennessee in a gigantic homecoming celebration tomorrow night at 8. It will be the inaugural contest for the new Gamecock stadium, when the venue “is subjected to the rough ways of the gridiron for the first time.” Also this date: The Rev. Dr. W. G. Henry on Sunday morning, Nov. 2, will begin his 11th year as pastor of First Methodist Church in Anniston with the sermon topic, “Full Devotion.” His topic at the 7:30 p.m. service will be “A New Dedication.”
Oct. 31, 1997, in The Star: In an effort to reduce stress that recently cause his blood pressure to skyrocket, Anniston Mayor Gene Stedham says he will give up his 44-year-old jewelry business by Christmas. The move is Stedham’s latest effort to simplify his life and pull out of some of his volunteer duties. Part of the problem is that the mayor’s seat is considered a part-time job with full-time responsibilities for a conscientious public servant. The only job other than mayor that he’ll keep is running an import-export business, Stedham said, noting that in the past two weeks his blood pressure has returned to normal. Also this date: The Calhoun County Commission yesterday appointed new board members for the revamped Community Action Agency. The 15-person board is made up of five elected leaders, five people from the private sector and five who are considered representatives of the poor.