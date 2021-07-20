Look Back ... to the human toll of budget cuts at JSU, 1996

July 20, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 20, 1996, in The Star: The reality of major budget cuts and resultant restructuring of programs and responsibilities is slowly sinking in at Jacksonville State University. Those so affected assessed the consequences on their own futures and on programs some educators have devoted years to building. “We’re in a period of psychological shock,” said Dr. J. E. Wade, one of JSU’s administrators who will be affected by the cuts. Job losses include 14 hourly wage and 15 faculty positions, although many are vacant anyway due to retirements and attrition. JSU officials said one of the hardest decisions to make was to eliminate the College of Criminal Justice and make it a department inside the College of Arts and Sciences. It had been special as one of only nine separate colleges of criminal justice at universities in the United States.