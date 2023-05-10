Look back ... to the homeless in Anniston of 1948

May 10, 1948: Squatters staying inside condemned houses are considered to be a problem in a block of city land between Dooley and Cooper avenues and 14th and 15th streets. Several years ago a public housing project was scheduled to be built there, but wartime priorities prevented that construction. The houses already there were never torn down, they were vandalized beyond repair, and the squatters moved in. No one bothered them and today authorities say they're living in squalor and garbage. Also this date: Commenting on the announcement of the resumption of the Alabama-Auburn football rivalry, an editorial states: “Nor should there be any fear lest the renewal of football rivalries between the two schools eventuate in disorderly conduct, inasmuch as football crowds in this state are as civilized as those which witness intrastate gridiron battles in neighboring states each fall.”
May 10, 1998: Three bridges are in place and the first section of Jacksonville’s stretch of the Chief Ladiga Trail is inching toward Piedmont’s section of the hiking and biking path. Workmen last week put into place a two-section bridge over Tallasseehatchee Creek at Maxwellborn and two smaller spans over drainage ditches to the south.