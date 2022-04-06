Look Back ... to the history of an old Anniston textile mill, 1947

April 6, 1947, in The Star: According to a prominent advertisement, the national H. J. Heinz company promises that for every package of baby food American mothers buy during the current week, it will send one free package of baby food to Europe to help nourish the hungry infants there. This is on top of an outright gift of one million packages of baby food the company already sent abroad. According to the ad, “This much needed food will be distributed in Europe by the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker relief organization. The Committee will allot the Baby Food to the neediest children regardless of nationality, race or religion.” Also this date: This week’s profile of a leading Anniston industry focuses on Anniston Manufacturing, which uses 24,000 bales of raw cotton every year to produce a steady stream of cloth. F. O. Tyler is president of the corporation, which was founded May 24, 1880, and currently employs nearly 600. It boasts more than 22,000 spindles and within the next two months will have more than 25,000.
April 6, 1997, in The Star: The Internal Revenue Service is thinking about closing its Anniston office as part of a cost-reduction program. Local accountants say the move would make it more difficult to get tax forms and would require professional tax preparers to drive long distances to get information they need to keep the clients’ tax debts square with the law. The IRS is reviewing all its offices with fewer than 15 employees with an eye toward consolidating services. Also this date: Jack Blair, who lost his wife in the Goshen tornado three years ago, has set up a weather survey system that he hopes will give people better warning when severe weather approaches. It’s a video camera mounted high above the surrounding woodlands of Cherokee County, not far from his house. At his own expense Blair had workers install a 190-foot tower on a mountaintop and plans to have a camera installed that will pan the surrounding countryside on command, operated by remote control. Blair, 68, is a ham radio operator, so he knows his way around wires and electronic signals.