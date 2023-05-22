Look Back ... to the hiring of a permanent superintendent, 1998

May 22, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 22, 1998, in The Star: With Anniston Board of Education member Bob Etnire declaring “It’s time for stability,” the body voted 3-1-1 last night to name interim Superintendent Jan Hurd as the permanent superintendent. The local NAACP endorses her for the positive change she’s brought about since assuming the interim post in July 1997. Moreover, Etnire said, the school system can’t afford a superintendent search. It’s thought that the board will offer Ms. Hurd, regarded highly for her professional skills, a two-year contract. Also this date: Three historic Calhoun County buildings will receive a total of $70,000 in state funds to be used toward their restoration. One is an old home in Piedmont, while the other is the Kilby House, on the grounds of Anniston High School, and the other is the former kitchen of the Anniston Inn.