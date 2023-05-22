Look Back ... to the hiring of a permanent superintendent, 1998

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.