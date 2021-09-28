Look Back … to the hazards of unexploded ordnance, 1996

Sept. 28, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Sept. 28, 1996, in The Star: Inclement weather all over the region last night led to a number of high school football games being postponed until tonight — which, as luck would have it, is not an intolerable proposition because Alabama and Auburn both have their open dates today. Certain games could be played last night, however, and unfortunately for the Anniston Bulldogs, theirs was one of them; they got smacked by Smiths Station 27-6. In other playable games, Donoho, Wellborn, Clay County and Spring Garden all won against their respective opponents. Being played this evening at 7:30 will be Ohatchee/Weaver, Saks/Oxford, Lincoln/Jacksonville, Cherokee County/Piedmont and Emma Sansom/Alexandria. Also this date: A preliminary environmental study of Fort McClellan reveals that unexploded ordnance might tie up a significant chunk of fort land for years after the base closes in 1999. The unexploded shells are scattered throughout 9,300 forested, mountainous acres on the main post, according to a baseline survey map. They’re not leaking anything that might make them more detectable, but instead just sit there with the potential to explode if something runs into it. Yet there’s no practical way to find them all without basically strip-mining the entire forest.