Look Back ... to the Greatest Generation at JSTC, 1946

Feb. 24, 1946, in The Star: During the war it was often speculated that ex-servicemen who return home to continue or commence their college educations would upend normal college student practices and traditions, given their worldly experience. That prediction is not panning out — certainly not at Jacksonville State Teachers College, where about 100 veterans are being educated now and another 100 are expected by June. “As far as I can see, these boys are just like they were when they left — only they are more mature and are showing a greater willingness to work and a greater willingness to learn,” said JSTC President Houston Cole. According to this wide-ranging news-feature article by Anne McCarty, the veterans are outstanding players in football and basketball. They take the lead in most activities, and the fact that they are elected to most student offices on the campus shows what the rest of the student body thinks of them.
Feb. 24, 1996, in The Star: For three months, Star business editor Frederick Burger tells us, the worst-kept economic development secret in Calhoun County has gone unannounced: Ohatchee’s Liberty Childrenswear Co. is roughly doubling the size of its plant and the number of employees. Within 90 days the operation will move into its new 30,000-square-foot plant at the corner of Alabama 144 and Harts Ferry Road and will hire an additional 100 workers to join the 130 there now. Also this date: A joint effort of the chambers of commerce of both Anniston and Gadsden will begin promoting the Silver Lakes community as a retirement mecca. The Silver Lakes housing and golf development — part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail — will serve as the hub of the effort. Though located in northern Calhoun County, Silver Lakes is only two miles from the Etowah County line. The marketing effort is being directed at retirees not just because they theoretically have more time to play golf, but because research shows retirees pay more in taxes than they cost in public services.