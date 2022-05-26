Look Back ... to the Girl Scouts' need for leaders, 1947

May 26, 1947, in The Star: A local Girl Scout executive, Mrs. Mary Blakemore, says there is an urgent need for women to be Girl Scout leaders to accommodate the growing interest in the program. Mrs. Blakemore said that though there are more than 600 Girl Scouts in this area, many others want to be scouts, but troops can’t be formed until leaders are found for them. Some of the newer leaders are Mrs. Virginia Gilliam, Mrs. Randall Wise, Mrs. D. A. Krause and Mrs. Arthur Haight, who are assisting troops in Bynum.
May 26, 1997, in The Star: Former Talladega Mayor Larry Barton, convicted three years ago of stealing nearly $6,000 in city funds under the ruse of paying a migrant worker to remove stumps in his city, says the intervening period he has spent in a minimum-security prison at Eglin Air Force Base has been “the best vacation I’ve ever had.” Granted, he has missed being with his wife and family, but he is tanned and 30 pounds trimmer thanks to regular exercise. In prison, Barton has made good use of his skills as a barber and as a gospel piano player. He’s due to be released in September.