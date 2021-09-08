Look Back … to the founding of the Anniston Quarterback Club, 1946.

Sept. 8, 1946, in The Star: Gridiron fans in the Model City are flocking to join Anniston’s fast-growing Quarterback Club, leaders announced yesterday. The new group, which will organize itself and elect officers as soon as membership reaches its 100-man limit, is patterned after the highly successful Birmingham club and others which have been established for many years. Lena Styles is the tentative captain of the organization, which will have its meetings during the football season every Monday night for an hour and a half. Also this date: An auction company’s advertisement tells the reader that the Judge S. E. Boozer property will be sold to the highest bidders on Sept. 25. Located one mile from Oxford on Talladega and Friendship highways, 500 acres of choice bottom land will be subdivided in one to 20-acre tracts. Also being sold are four houses, a furnished cabin, a four-acre lake and many other choice building lots. Judge Boozer is also selling his herd of Black Angus beef cattle and all his farm machinery. Additionally: Anniston’s public schools begin their fall term tomorrow morning with a total enrollment of 4,593, which is greater than last year’s figure by only 16. At Anniston High School, enrollment is 1,067, while at Cobb Avenue High School enrollment is 255.
Sept. 8, 1996, in The Star: Alabama has no laws prohibiting tire dumps, meaning it has become a breeding ground for way more than its share of mosquitos that gather in the standing rainwater. Charles and Sonya Owen and their two small daughters know what the resulting misery is like: An unsightly mountain of old tires piled in an open field within about 100 yards of their property in Choccolocco generates enough mosquitoes to force the family to stay indoors when the little blood-suckers are out and about.