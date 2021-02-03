Look Back ... to the founding of Tape-Craft

Feb. 3, 1946, in The Star: Tape-Craft Inc., a new corporation formed in Anniston yesterday to manufacture and sell cotton tape, webbing and narrow fabrics, is expected to begin production in June, according to Rudy A. Kemp, corporation president. “An estimated 30 employees will be hired at the beginning of operations and the total is expected to be increased to about 50 by the end of the second year’s production,” Kemp said. A brick building, 70 feet by 176 feet, is now under construction on Hunter Street south of the Birmingham Highway to house the new enterprise; its construction should be completed in late spring. Also this date: New opening and closing hours for retail stores in Oxford were announced yesterday by the directors of the Oxford Chamber of Commerce. Those weekday hours will be 7 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., with a general closing on Wednesday afternoons, except for drug stores. On Saturdays, closing time will be 8:30 p.m. The Oxford Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its first anniversary in a meeting later this week.
Feb. 3, 1996, in The Star: People were plentiful but bread was not as shoppers crowded into the Anniston Winn Dixie yesterday preparing for a weekend winter storm. Forecasters say temperatures might dip to the single digits in the next couple of days. The Salvation Army was already prepared yesterday, with Capt. Paul McFarland saying the agency’s homeless shelter at 420 Noble St could squeeze in 100, with enough food to last five days if necessary.