Look Back ... to the founding of Family Services, 1996

Oct. 16, 1946, in The Star: Proposals for the paving of Hunter Street, south of the Birmingham Highway, were suggested yesterday afternoon at a meeting of the Calhoun County Commission. Under present conditions, it’s extremely difficult for automobiles and trucks to travel over this public road which cannot, as it is, accommodate present and prospective industries in Anniston. Also this date: An issue so controversial that it has precipitated a painful split in the Alabama Democratic Party will be decided upon by Alabama voters in the Nov. 5 general election. It is the Boswell Amendment, one of nine constitutional amendment questions on the ballot but certainly overshadowing all the others at this point. The Boswell plan is an attempt endorsed by the Democratic Party’s governing body to tighten up on voter registration requirements, and its controversy arises from two provisions. One would require that applicants for registration be able to “understand and explain” any section of the U.S. Constitution to the satisfaction of the county board of registrars. Under present law they are asked to be able to read and write it. The second provision would limit registration to persons of “good character … who understand the duties and obligations of good citizenship.” Advocates of ratification, led by Gov. Chauncey Sparks himself, say the amendment is necessary to prevent a flood of Black voter registrations that are now possible due to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Blacks can’t be barred from party primaries. In Alabama, of course, under what is essentially one-party rule, the primary is the real election. Opponents object to the provisions as “arbitrary” and could be used to disfranchise whole groups of voters.
Oct. 16, 1996, in The Star: The doors to the new Family Services Center in Anniston opened about three weeks ago with little fanfare. Eighty clients were allowed to trickle in while staff members and social workers got their feet wet, but administrators weren’t ready for big crowds. For a little while longer, they wanted to keep the business at the former All Saints School, 1100 West 15th St., a secret. Starting tomorrow, though, the center will be officially open and ready for the hundreds of area residents it’s expected to help with utilities, clothes, food, shelter and other needs. Nan Christian is acting director for the center until a permanent director can be hired. Also this date: The Anniston school board agreed last night to take a couple of weeks to ponder some crucial questions before setting three architects to work on renovation and improvements at Anniston schools. The board proposes using the proceeds of a $3.7 million bond issue to renovate old facilities and build new ones, in an attempt to erase the consequences of years of deferred maintenance. Construction of multipurpose inclement weather buildings at four elementary schools is included in the overall plan.