Look Back ... to the forum that wasn't in Piedmont, 1996

Sept. 11, 1946, in The Star: Repercussions of Anniston’s tornado back in April thundered yesterday afternoon in the Calhoun County Courthouse as more than 100 builders, contractors and various housing representatives gathered to talk about new regulations and priorities as they relate to the homebuilding program here. Hundreds of home and buildings remain without proper roofing following the terrific storm six months ago. The problem is that markets for many goods and services are skewed in this postwar era; government regulations are in force to manage that, and those regulations stipulate that veterans’ homes and the building of new units shall receive top priority. That provides neither comfort nor practical help for longtime property owners who need the services of skilled roofers and the materials they use. Also this date: J. C. A. Hamilton, the party who has sued the city of Anniston to try to stop progress on the construction of a doctors’ office building on city hospital property, has been thwarted in his effort by Judge George F. Wooten. The judge early this afternoon denied Mr. Hamilton’s petition that construction on the building be halted, but the complainants say they will appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court. Their argument is that the city has no authority to spend public dollars in the financing of a structure that will benefit a private class, i.e., doctors who are tenants in the building.
Sept. 11, 1996, in The Star: What was billed as a political forum for the Piedmont City Council and mayor’s runoff races turned out instead to be more a protest against the town’s bingo hall. Because the forum yesterday was held at the hall, mayoral candidate George Hendrix chose to not attend the event, nor did several council candidates. He said in a statement, “Many people in Piedmont will not even to into the Frontier Palace for any reason.” The Piedmont Jaycees operate the Frontier Palace bingo hall now, not the “development corporation” that turned out to be a front for professional bingo operators. That outfit’s chance ended in April 1995 when six people were arrested on charges of violating the state’s gambling laws. Also this date: The City Council yesterday decided to increase the fees that Time Warner Cable Co. pays to the city for the privilege of doing business in the city. That fee increase will help the city pay for the services it offers all citizens next year. The increase will affect customers of basic cable to the tune of about 46 cents per month, while those who pay for the standard package of channels will pay an extra $1.09 or so per month. (Basic cable currently costs $5.60 per month and standard cable costs $22.60 per month.)