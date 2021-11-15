Look Back … to the Fort’s new status, 1946

Nov. 15, 1946, in The Star: IRTC lost a letter at Fort McClellan today as the Infantry Replacement Training Center, its designation during the war, gave way officially to the new, smaller Recruit Training Center, or RTC. Col. Leigh Bell, who formerly commanded the 7th Regiment here, assumed command of the RTC a few days ago and since then has been engaged in formulating details of the new training program. RTC will consist of four battalions, three of which are already in training. Forty hours of instruction in driving and care of motor vehicles will be part of the eight-week training regimen.
Nov. 15, 1996, in The Star: State school Superintendent Ed Richardson says he finds a 20 percent failure rate on Alabama’s high school graduation exam — described as an eighth-grade level test — to be surprisingly bad. Future students better buckle down and prepare to do better: The state is already developing a tougher graduation exam that this year’s ninth-graders will have to pass in the 11th or 12th grade to get their diploma. School official predict a noticeably higher failure rate for first-time takes of the harder test.