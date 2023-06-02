Look Back ... to the formal opening of the CDP, 1998

June 2, 1948, in The Star: Clayton G. Walker held a slim lead of 17 votes in complete but unofficial returns from Calhoun County’s 48 voting boxes today in the race for the office of Tax Collector. Both he and his opponent, J. Fred Gurley, received right around 2,400 votes. In the runoff for a seat on the Calhoun County Board of Education, W. S. Weatherly apparently won by a comfortable margin over J. Fred Martin. That count was based on 45 of the 48 boxes.
June 2, 1998, in The Star: Officials squinted and sweltered under a hot sun yesterday to salute the beginning of anti-terrorism training at Fort McClellan. In contrast, the 34 police officers and firefighters whom the Center for Domestic Preparedness began teaching that morning got a better deal — their classroom was dark and cool. Said U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions during the ceremonial unveiling of the school, “If this nation is to remain strong, every community in it must be trained and ready to respond to terrorist attack.” Dignitaries and officials gathered for the event saluted the foresight of the fort reuse officials — Walt Phillips, L. Z. Johnson and Rob Richardson — who began promoting the concept to federal officials in 1996.