Look Back ... to the first teen to join local naval reserve, 1947

March 20, 1947, in The Star: Carl Gunn, an employee of the USO in Anniston, was the first teenage youth to become a member of the postwar naval reserve in Calhoun County. He applied in the local recruiting office and was sent to the main naval office in Birmingham, where he was sworn in as a member of the inactive naval reserve and returned home. Carl is in high school and works at night at the USO. Also this date: The Elks Club is giving a dance this Saturday night for the benefit of the Crippled Children’s Fund. The music for the dance will not be supplied by an orchestra, however, because club officials weren’t able to secure the services of one. Instead, acting on what’s described as “a novel idea,” the club has bought a radio-phonograph and some records and dancers are invited to take the floor, make their own selections and enjoy the evening. Patrons are invited to bring their own records as well so that everyone can hear an even wider selection of music.
March 20, 1997, in The Star: A home-grow operation on Dorris Drive in Oxford provided Oxford police Chief Stanley Merrill with one of the largest drug busts he’s seen in 16 years. Undercover agents arrived in unmarked cars at the house yesterday afternoon, politely knocked on the door, then invited themselves inside. A man and a woman in their 40s were arrested. The county’s Drug Task Force discovered around 93 marijuana plants being cultivated under special lights, each plant having a street value of $2,000.