Look Back … to the first meeting of the Oxford Exchange Club, 1947

Jan. 31, 1947, in The Star: The first meeting of the newly formed Exchange Club of Oxford, sponsored by the Anniston club operating under the authority of the National Exchange Club, was held last night in Oxford. Frank Butenschon Sr. was elected president and O. E. Brummel was elected secretary. The charter will be granted through Judge Lamar Field, of Anniston, State President. The first Exchange Club was formed in Detroit in March 1911. Also this date: During the next two weeks Anniston Jitney Jungle grocery stores will celebrate nearly two decades in business here, M. A. Howze, assistant general manager, said today. The first of this group of food stores was opened here 19 years ago at the corner of 9th and Noble streets. Since that time two more stores have been opened, at Noble and 17th and at 17 East 12th. All three specialize in buying food from nearby farmers and truckers.
Jan. 31, 1997, in The Star: The congregation of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church has the land it needs in Golden Springs on which to construct a new church, it just needs the money to pay for it. Now it appears that money is on the horizon, given the report of an unofficial conclusion of a deal that sells Sacred Heart’s 11th and Quintard building to the local Trinity Lutheran congregation. Those worshipers will move out of a building located at 10th and Isabel. Also this date: A management deal between Stringfellow Memorial Hospital and Health management Associates will provide millions of dollars more for local charities than originally expected. The two groups official signed a 30-year management contract Jan. 24 that class for HMA to pay Stringfellow close to $19 million, or $4 million more than the parties reported when they announced plans for the deal last year. Stringfellow board chairwoman Juliette Doster said the board will decide during the next few months how the money should be distributed to charities.