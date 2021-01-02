Look Back ... to the first local baby of 1996

Jan. 2, 1946, in The Star: Two Anniston natives who recently exited military service have joined the city law firm of Knox, Liles, Jones & Woolf. Walter J. Merrill has been made a member of the firm, while Richard Emerson has been made an associate of the firm. Also this date: If anyone around here happened to have a television set, he could watch President Truman deliver the annual presidential message to Congress Jan. 15. A newsbrief on Page 1 tells us that it’s the first time for a chief executive to be televised on such an occasion. It will also mark the formal opening of intercity television on a regular basis between Washington and New York. American Telephone & Telegraph Company recently completed an underground coaxial cable installation linking the two cities. Additionally: Long a showplace of Birmingham, the 32-room residence of Theodore Swann at 3536 Altamont Road has been sold to a private buyer for an undisclosed sum. Mr. Swann became a Birmingham resident after leaving Anniston, where he founded the Swann Chemical Company, which later became the Monsanto Chemical Company. His grand home built of gray stone was completed in 1929 and overlooks Birmingham.
Jan. 2, 1996, in The Star: Welcomed to the world as the first baby of 1996 at a northeast Alabama hospital was a son born to Angela Cochran of Anniston. The infant boy, Casey, made his debut at 9:33 a.m. yesterday, New Year’s Day, and will soon go home to join his two older sisters. Also this date: Church organist George Bayley has played his last notes at a Christmas service at the Church of St. Michael and All Angels. He and his wife, Libby, are leaving for Oak Ridge, Tenn., where Bayley will assume the duties of music director at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.