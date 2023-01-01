Look Back ... to the first Calhoun County babies of 1948

Jan. 1, 1948, in The Star: The new year of 1948 arrived quietly this morning compared with many previous years. There were fireworks and horns tooted around midnight, but basically all was quiet and civilized. Heavy rain and some stiff gusts of wind starting about daylight today gave everyone incentive to stay indoors. Alabama football fans will, of course, be looking for a favorable outcome against Texas in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, the railway destination of a number of Annistonians. Meanwhile, at Anniston Memorial Hospital, several young women gave birth to babies who’ll always count Jan. 1 as their personal anniversaries. First in line was Mary Emily Maddox, weighing in at 8 lbs. 1 oz, was born to Mr. and Mrs. James Maddox of Oxford Rt. 2 just after 1 a.m. Within the hour, another family welcomed infant girl Memolia Louise Woods, daughter of Minnie Woods of 1711 Mulberry Avenue. The first boy, son of Mr. and Mrs. E. B. Sims of 1424 South Quintard Avenue, arrived about a quarter til 4 in the morning. His name is Dennis Buel Sims. Other sets of parents welcomed their children later in the morning.
Jan. 1, 1998, in The Star: Terry and Lisa Gay of Randolph County are celebrating the new year of 1998 with four new members of their family. Three days ago Mrs. Gay gave C-section birth to healthy quadruplets, three boys and a girl, each one weighing in at about four pounds, give or take a few ounces. The additions to Randolph County’s census are Tyler Ray, Clayton Eugene, Jacob Tucker and Gabrielle. Dr. Ronald Stewart of Anniston was the supervising physician over the delivery. Also this date: With the closing of Fort McClellan growing closer, Anniston and surrounding cities can expect major changes ahead in 1998. Although the city’s metro area has shrunk by 2.2 percent since 1990, DeltaCom is building a telecommunications plant near Anniston’s airport, a counterterrorism center will become the first property in the fort’s reuse plan, and a new county health department building is under construction.