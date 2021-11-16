Look Back … to the final game for JSU’s coach, 1996

Nov. 16, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Nov. 16, 1996, in The Star: The owners of Hudson’s, a downtown Anniston clothing store in business since 1936, will begin a going-out-of-business sale starting next week and continuing into the new year. Gray Hudson Hunter, 65, speaking for the family business he once ran, said the company hopes to place all 30 employees in other jobs — some with family related companies such as Kitchin’s in Anniston and Belk at the Gadsden Mall. “The store is not losing money,” Hunter said. “It’s been a successful women’s store, but it’s not making enough money to justify the investment.” About eight years ago, the store eliminated shoes, and clothing for men and children, as product lines. Hudson’s building is owned by a trust established by the late Charles Hamilton, an Anniston industrialist. Also this date: Jacksonville State University’s football team has lost 11 of its past 13 games, dating back to last season, and in the coaching world that often means one thing: time to clean out the ol’ desk. That’s happening tonight to Bill Burgess, who will walk off the field at Northeast Louisiana as the Gamecocks’ coach for the last time. A source close to the school’s athletic department told The Star that Burgess, 55, received a letter from the president’s office two days ago stating that his contract would not be renewed. Burgess, who is winding up his 12th season at JSU, came to the university from Oxford High School, where he had been head football coach for 14 years. While compiling an 84-48-4 record at JSU, Burgess led the school to five straight Division II payoffs and three Gulf South Conference championships. His 1989 team was the first in GSC history to finish the season undefeated.