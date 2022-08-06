Look Back ... to the ferocity of a storm, 1947

Aug. 6, 1947, in The Star: A more complete report of the storm of wind and rain that ripped into Anniston yesterday reveals gusts of up to 65 mph causing widespread damage and interrupted telephone and electrical service due to downed wires. Wind velocity averaged 55 mph during the height of the storm, which was so strong and moving so fast that the air temperature dropped from 102 to 67 in less than half an hour. South Anniston, Oxanna and Oxford seem to have been hit the hardest, based on the amount of work Alabama Power Company crews had to do. In addition, a 44,000-volt power line serving Heflin and other areas east of Anniston was out of service for several hours, said Julius Hagerty of the power company. Also this date: Opening of the new concrete highway from Anniston to Jacksonville was officially celebrated last night with a banquet at the Jacksonville Civic Center attended by state, county and city officials of the area. Sen. John Sparkman made brief remarks, too. Work on the Jacksonville-to-Piedmont highway link is expected to begin soon, giving the county a highway from border to border.
Aug. 6, 1997, in The Star: A school rezoning map drawn without Johnston Elementary School is the first hint of what a consultant hired to assess the Anniston school system’s facilities might be thinking. The map shows new zoning lines drawn to accommodate the removal of Johnston from the campus picture. Also this date: Madonna fans might be crying, but the ongoing United Parcel Service strike means Premier Video in Golden Springs won’t be getting copies of “Evita,” “That Darn Cat” or “Murder at 1600.” The familiar brown truck failed to make its regular delivery two days ago, on account of a nationwide Teamsters strike, so assistant store manager Sunny Rorrer put a sign on the door telling customers they were out of luck on the latest video releases.