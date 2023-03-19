Look Back ... to the exciting conclusion of the cooking school, 1948

March 19, 1948, in The Star: Hundreds of women today filled the Ritz Theater and overflowed into the lobbies and streets during the final session of The Anniston Star’s “New Symphony of Foods” Cooking School which came to a grand culmination with the awarding of many valuable prizes as names were drawn and broadcast over two loudspeakers. Perhaps the best prize, a deluxe Universal gas range, presented by McGriff Appliance Co., was won by Mrs. Lovie Mae Ledbetter of Anniston Rt. 3. Mrs C. Hoyt Hutchinson of 2019 Gurnee Avenue won a 54-inch Youngstown steel sink from Anniston Electric. Also this date: The Anniston school board has chosen the Montgomery architectural firm of Pearson & Tittle to design the city’s new junior high school, on the strength of the firm’s proven ability to design major structures at other educational institutions.
March 19, 1998, in The Star: The Anniston City Council is off the cable TV lineup, but this time it’s not the council members’ fault. Time Warner will stop television Anniston council meetings Wednesday nights at least until April, when the cable service begins to be handled by the Phoenix-based company CableOne.