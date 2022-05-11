Look Back ... to the end of the telephone strike, 1947

May 11, 1947, in The Star: A 33-day strike by members of the Southern Federation of Telephone Workers ended yesterday and for the first time in more than a month, Annistonians could lift their telephone receivers and have non-emergency local calls put through. The public was warned that although the strike officially ended at 6 a.m. yesterday, regular service couldn’t be guaranteed for 24 hours. However, by early afternoon the local exchange was adequately staffed to handle normal service. The Anniston office typically handles 70,000 calls in an average day. The workers gained only modestly from their strike, however, realizing wage increases of two to four dollars per week, though they had originally demanded $12-per-week wage increase across the board. Also this date: Funeral services will be held this afternoon in the Clay County town of Delta for Dr. Albert R. Stephens, who died two nights ago at age 89. Dr. Stephens had practiced medicine for 63 years, up until he became ill in March. It’s said that he delivered 5,166 babies in his lifetime.
May 11, 1997, in The Star: After a two-week delay, the Winston 500 proved to be worth the wait yesterday afternoon when it broke the record for the fastest-ever race in the modern era of the NASCAR Winston Cup Series. Won by driver Mark Martin, the race had a record average speed of 188.354 mph, breaking the record set at the 1985 Winston 500 by more than 2 mph. Curiously, the race also produced no caution flags, a rarity in Winston Cup racing. Also this date: Façade renovations are being made to two Noble Street buildings at the same time, which is giving the thoroughfare a spruced-up look. With the Main Street business development program having taken ownership of the two buildings – the Top Dollar store and the English Village building – façade improvement has been moving more swiftly than expected.