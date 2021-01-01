Look Back … to the end of the line at a USO Club building, 1945

Jan. 1, 1946, in The Star: The USO Club at 112 East 12th Street was crowded all New Year’s Eve and until well after midnight during the facility’s final hours of operation by the YMCA. After everyone had departed, USO Club services came to a close in this building. From 10 p.m. until almost 1:30 a.m. soldiers, older high school girls and young ladies home from college enjoyed music, dancing, cake, candy and punch, or after midnight, a buffet breakfast. The USO Clubs that remain in operation for the time being are at 1026 Leighton Ave., 1407 Noble St. and at 12th and Gurnee. Also this date: Anniston’s first peacetime New Year’s in a long time was actually one of the quietest ever, police report. Few arrests were made and no accident were reported at Anniston Memorial Hospital. Today, of course, all stores and offices are closed for the holiday. Meanwhile, out West, pretty weather is expected for the Rose Bowl game when Alabama tangles with the University of Southern California. Gametime attendance is expected to total around 93,000.
Jan. 1, 1996, in The Star: Auburn has a bowl game date against Penn State today — each team is 8-3 — but Alabama players get to enjoy "friends and family" time. That’s because, sitting out the bowl season as partial punishment for NCAA violations, team Tide is experiencing Christmas break with no bowl game or practice for the first time since 1984. Sophomore quarterback John David Phillips of Pell City, formerly of Anniston, plans to spend the day watching football from a friend’s couch rather than playing the game himself.