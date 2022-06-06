Look Back ... to the end of the Jam, 1997

June 6, 1947, in The Star: Larry Cate, son of Mr. and mrs. O. C. Cate of Anniston, Rt. 3, who was rushed to Atlanta yesterday to have an upholstery tack removed from his windpipe, is feeling fine today after the tack was removed through the use of a bronchoscope. The tack was removed by Dr. Murdace Equin, throat specialist, shortly after Larry’s arrival.
June 5, 1997, in The Star: Members of the legendary county-pop band Alabama said yesterday that the "June Jam" concert set for June 21 would be finale of a string of June Jams that haven generated millions of dollars for northeast Alabama charities. The band issued its decision last night from Westbury, N.Y., where it was performing.