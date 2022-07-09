Look Back … to the end of the Community Action Agency, 1997

July 9, 1947, in The Star: The recreation room of the nurses’ quarters at Anniston Memorial Hospital is being completely furnished as a project of the Anniston Jaycees. Logan Taylor of the Jaycees said that as part of the project they had already installed a sofa and two ping-pong tables in the room, besides several other small items. The City Commission approved a request by the Jaycees to build a fence around the tennis court on the hospital grounds and build a backstop for the court and repair the grounds, according to Mr. Taylor. The Jaycees also voted to sponsor the full four-year course of one trainee nurse in the nursing school.
July 9, 1997, in The Star: Thirty-seven buildings in Calhoun County will be getting elaborate air filtration systems to protect people inside if a chemical agent accident ever occurs at Anniston Army Depot. The buildings were selected by the Calhoun County EMA because they are places that would be difficult or impossible to evacuate in case of an accident. Schools, hospitals, jails and nursing homes in Calhoun County will get the filtration system for what the government calls “sheltering in place.” Also this date: Circuit Judge Sam Monk signed the paperwork for a settlement yesterday to shut down and dissolve the Community Action Agency, the final legal step made necessary by prior executive and financial mismanagement. (An audit of the agency about a year and half ago revealed some of the agency’s money wasn’t being spent in ways best suited to its mission. The agency traces its origin to 1964 when it was founded as the Community Improvement Board.) As the CAA’s problems continued in recent months, most of its programs, which included transportation, heating assistance and weatherization, were farmed out to other local agencies. Yet to be determined is which agency will take over the Head Start program for preschool children.