Look Back ... to the end of the CAA

June 24, 1947, in The Star: A spokesman for the Anniston recreation department says swimming classes for all ages and skill levels will be taught at the pool in Zinn Park, but will be taught at the other pools as soon as possible. A senior lifesaving class for swimmers 16 and older is being taught at present. [The Zinn Park pool was located just about where the patio below the pavilion is today.] Also this date: The U. S. Census Bureau reported today that almost two-thirds of all American farms entered the postwar era depending wholly or partly on horses and mules for power. Of the remaining farms, less than one in 10 use tractors exclusively. The bureau’s report is based on an analysis of its 1945 farm census. Farms in the North and East had the highest proportion of tractors, while those in the South had the lowest.
June 24, 1997, in The Star: By formally resigning, the Rev. N. Q. Reynolds ended a yearlong battle to keep his job as director of the Community Action Agency yesterday, and the settlement that sends him into retirement is likely to kill the agency as well. The financially embattled CAA will be dissolved and its assets liquidated under a proposed settlement between Reynolds’ attorney and lawyers for the county and the state. The agreement settles a trial originally set to begin yesterday. It’s not clear at this stage what will happen to Head Start, the CAA’s only remaining program, which runs on federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services.