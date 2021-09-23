Look Back … to the end of the baseball season in Anniston, 1946

Sept. 23, 1946, in The Star: The baseball season is over in Anniston, having come to a glorious end Saturday night with the Rams' ten-inning victory over Vicksburg to capture the Southeastern League playoff championship. It had been hoped that winners of the Southeastern League playoff would meet winners of the Tri-State postseason series, but that plan fell through yesterday when representatives of contestants in that league — specifically Charlotte and Knoxville — advised concerned parties that their baseball parks had been leased for football, and were thus unavailable.
Sept. 23, 1996, in The Star: Alabama is hardly alone when it comes to PCB contamination, nor is the recently extended advisory on Logan Martin Lake and Choccolocco Creek new for Alabama. Thirty-five states have PCB fish-consumption advisories covering 438 sites across the country. Since 1989, the Alabama Department of Public Health has warned children and women of childbearing age not to eat catfish of more than one pound caught in the Coosa River from the Georgia state line to Logan Martin Dam.