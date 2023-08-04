Look Back ... to the end of law patrols in Hobson City, 1998

Aug. 4, 1948, in The Star: Eugene L. Turner Sr. and W. Garvin Mange were named to the Anniston school board at yesterday’s meeting of the Anniston City Commission. Turner is already on the school board, while Mange fills a vacancy created on the board by the resignation of Mrs. Leon Bowe last year. Among other items of business at its meeting, the commission granted permission for construction of a service station at the northeast corner of Noble and “G” streets. Also this date: Rapid Transit Company of Gadsden yesterday filed an application with the Alabama Public Service Commission for permission to operate a bus line from Piedmont to Anniston by way of White Plains. It’s expected that the application will be granted after the company passes a routine investigation by the commission. Additionally: The new Skyway Drive-In Theater was supposed to open tonight, but that's been postponed because the driveway into the theater site two miles south of Oxford isn’t quite ready for traffic.
Aug. 4, 1998, in The Star: Because Hobson City hasn’t paid its latest bill for the service, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is terminating the department’s minimum 40-hour-per-week patrol contract it had with the city. The decision made by the Calhoun County Commission means that sheriff’s deputies will no longer regularly patrol Hobson City, although emergency calls will still get a response. The commission decided to annul the contract because Hobson City hasn’t paid the county its monthly bill since January and it owes the county $16,800.